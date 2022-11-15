Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Invests $6.14 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,811 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.