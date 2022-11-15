Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases 372,053 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 19.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 1.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $246,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VT stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $109.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

