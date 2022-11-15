Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,241 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

