Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 48,058 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,058 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. 1,031,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.