Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$74.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. 26,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.