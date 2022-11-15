Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$185.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$214.00 to C$185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$195.00.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$146.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$152.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$143.30 and a 12 month high of C$196.75.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

