Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $243.18

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$243.18 and last traded at C$151.41, with a volume of 429548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$146.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$195.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

