Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $228.49. The stock had a trading volume of 166,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

