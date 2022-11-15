Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,514 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.31. 146,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,643. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $291.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.69.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

