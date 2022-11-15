Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. 641,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.