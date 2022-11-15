Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,680 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

