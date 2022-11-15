Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

DHR stock traded up $4.73 on Tuesday, reaching $271.45. 101,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.14.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,203. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

