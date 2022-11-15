Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.24. 166,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.38 and a 200 day moving average of $514.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $469.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.