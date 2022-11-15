Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.65% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDSF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,898. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

