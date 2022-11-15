Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 13,481 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

RTX stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.72. 218,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,557. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

