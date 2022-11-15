Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $2,934,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 76,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,037. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average is $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

