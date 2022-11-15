Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 1,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

In other news, Director James G. Morris bought 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

