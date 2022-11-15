Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 300,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 385,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. The company has a market capitalization of $465.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

