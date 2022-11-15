Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 246,234 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4,585.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,234 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.96. 220,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

