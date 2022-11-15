Capitolis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 999.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,755 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,917,764. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

