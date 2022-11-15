Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Shares of CRM traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.06. The stock had a trading volume of 174,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

