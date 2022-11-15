Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 206,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,836. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

