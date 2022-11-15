Cardano Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and approximately $300.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002025 BTC on major exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.42 or 0.07445695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00080457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023737 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,138,883,455 coins and its circulating supply is 34,408,875,477 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

