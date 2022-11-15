Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $17,197,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 362.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 59,896 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 215.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,825. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.20 and a 200 day moving average of $270.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

