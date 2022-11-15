CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Short Interest Update

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CarLotz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04.

