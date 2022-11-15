Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 281,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,159. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $442.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Carter Bankshares

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.