Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 31,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average volume of 21,765 call options.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Univest Sec boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Cassava Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

In related news, insider James William Kupiec acquired 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry purchased 36,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

