Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 372,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $112.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Castor Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 18.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

