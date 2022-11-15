Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

