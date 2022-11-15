CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) versus Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Head-To-Head Contrast

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 17.50% -0.71% -0.38% Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Expion360’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 2.10 $61.49 million $0.34 3.65 Expion360 $4.52 million 1.87 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Expion360 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Expion360

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

