CBET Token (CBET) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CBET Token (CBET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, CBET Token has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CBET Token has a total market cap of $82.57 million and approximately $19,139.97 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00582099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.18 or 0.30320602 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.