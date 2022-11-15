CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.75.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL.B stock opened at C$59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.56. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$69.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About CCL Industries

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at C$5,871,588.02. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,871,588.02. Also, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$931,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,250. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225.

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.