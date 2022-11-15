CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.75.
CCL.B stock opened at C$59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.56. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$69.38.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
