CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CECE. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 9,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $401.91 million, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.54.

In other news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 201,820 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 92.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 285,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 136,770 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

