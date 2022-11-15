CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.1000

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $80.54 million and $11.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,880.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009935 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00241479 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09840099 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $14,776,560.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

