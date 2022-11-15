Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. 72,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445,594. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.