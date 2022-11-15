Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$30.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$648,922.28. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

TSE:CVE opened at C$28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.04. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

