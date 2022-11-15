Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,600 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 1,178,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 385.4 days.

Ceres Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 7,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,150.00.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

