CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 114,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 7.2% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 746,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $2,450,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $134,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

