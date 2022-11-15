Chainbing (CBG) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chainbing (CBG) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00010789 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $913.57 million and $54,476.03 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

