Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.74. 7,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 578,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

