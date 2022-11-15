Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total transaction of $980,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,036 shares of company stock worth $5,827,310 in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Up 0.5 %

CHE traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $492.81. 1,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.40. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

