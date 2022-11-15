Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Shares Acquired by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 5.1% of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $23,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128,219 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,075,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,328 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKEW remained flat at $85.48 on Tuesday. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,482. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27.

