Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $17.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NYSE:CVX opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $360.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

