Chia (XCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.30 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Chia has a total market cap of $175.00 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.93 or 0.00181863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,657,032 coins and its circulating supply is 5,657,032 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

