Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

