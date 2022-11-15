Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
