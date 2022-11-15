China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.19

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
