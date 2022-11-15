China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CHNR remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,977. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

