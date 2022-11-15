China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,041,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 69,979,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,616.6 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

CHWRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 2,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

