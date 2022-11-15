China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,041,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 69,979,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,616.6 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
CHWRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 2,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
China Tower Company Profile
