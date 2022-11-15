Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PPRQF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPRQF opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

