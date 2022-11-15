Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of CHT opened at $34.98 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

