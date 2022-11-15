Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CHT opened at $34.98 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
